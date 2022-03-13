Menu

Canada

Patrick Brown launches Conservative Party leadership bid

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Conservative leadership race heats up with more candidates entering' Conservative leadership race heats up with more candidates entering
The race for the Conservative Party leadership is intensifying, as more politicians enter the fray. Eric Sorensen looks at who's gunning for the top spot, who might appeal to all Conservatives, and who else might join the competition.

Brampton mayor and former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown has officially joined the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.

At an event in Brampton Sunday, Brown became the fifth candidate to publicly join the race to replace Erin O’Toole.

Read more: Jean Charest says he can win. But what do Conservatives want to hear?

Brown has a reputation as a strong organizer in Ontario in a race where signing up new members is expected to have a significant impact on the outcome.

A former federal Conservative backbencher for Barrie, Brown mounted an outsider bid to take over the Ontario PC leadership in 2015. He very likely would have become Ontario’s premier – but allegations of sexual misconduct involving two young women, reported by CTV in 2018, led to his resignation.

Brown launched an $8-million defamation suit against CTV, which was settled last week. No money changed hands as part of the settlement, but CTV acknowledged that some details provided to the network required correction. The original news stories remain up on CTV’s website, and Brown has denied the allegations.

As Ontario PC leader, Brown embraced carbon pricing and tried to modernize the party brand – two issues expected to loom large in the current leadership race.

Presumed frontrunner Pierre Poilievre has already vowed to “scrap” the federal carbon levy and has used the issue as an attack on former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, who is also seeking the federal leadership.

Social conservative standard bearer and MP Leslyn Lewis and independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber have also declared their intentions to run. Ontario MP Scott Aitchinson confirmed earlier this month that he was exploring a bid.

More to come…

