Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan residents show support for Ukraine at rallies

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan residents show support for Ukraine at rallies' Okanagan residents show support for Ukraine at rallies
Okanagan residents showed their support for Ukraine, at a solidarity rally in front of Kelowna’s City Hall, on Saturday.

Okanagan residents showed their support for Ukraine at a solidarity rally in front of Kelowna’s City Hall on Saturday.

“Just lending moral support and saying, ‘hey, you guys are on the right side of history’, so lets try and do what we can to help you,” said Rich Teer, a Kelowna resident.

“I think its great (the community is coming out). I think there only a limited amount of things we can do to help, but everyone can lend them moral support.”

Read more: Canadians flee potential Russian invasion in Moldova, others arrive to help relief efforts

Denys Storozhuk, the main organizer of the rally, said the support he’s seen from the community makes him feel like they’re making a difference.

Story continues below advertisement

“Its only possible with the help from the locals, that are donating and helping us, that’s how we can help. It really relieves me, relieves me of my stress. I sleep better now because I see we are helping and we are winning this war,” said Storozhuk.

The rally was organized by the group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, a local group of Ukrainian Canadians that have been sending thousands of dollars worth of supplies back to their home country.

Read more: Russia says the U.S. is making bioweapons in Ukraine. Here’s the reality

“The best way to help is financial donation, but if people would like to donate stuff — any tactical stuff, used ones included, and medical supplies for field medicine is needed. We also need people to help with their time as well,” said Storozhuk.

The rally started in Kelowna, then journeyed to Vernon for a second rally at Polson Park, where dozens more Okanagan residents gathered in support.

The group is also hosting a yard sale fundraiser at the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna on Sunday, March 20th.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates' Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates
Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates
Related News
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagUkraine tagUkrainian tagUkrainian Canadians tagKelowna Stands With Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers