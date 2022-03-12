Some Monctonians considering RV as an alternative to renting

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in two years, Monctonians came to shop in person at the annual RV show at the Coliseum.

Though he was a little nervous about turnout, RV company owner Garth MacLean says business is booming in his industry.

“Price increases have been an issue throughout the pandemic in all areas of the business,” MacLean said, “but it doesn’t seem to have dampened the demand.”

He attributes part of the recent boom to how pandemic-friendly travelling in an RV can be.

“There’s still even some nervousness over hotels, but if you’re in an RV, you’ve got complete control,” he said in an interview on Friday.

He expects the success will continue as pandemic containment measures across Canada end, as it’s an attractive option for people still hesitant to be in large crowds.

For some, an RV is not just a vacation accommodation, but a way out of New Brunswick’s increasingly challenging rental market.

Moncton resident Darin Lacroix plans on purchasing an RV and living in it while his house is being built.

“Because of our construction plans, we’re planning on living in our trailer for a few months to offset the cost of renting,” said Lacroix.

He estimates he’ll save five to six thousand dollars.

He anticipates living in the trailer for three months during the summer months into early Fall.

Affordable housing advocate Jael Duarte says she wouldn’t be surprised to see more people living in campers, RVs and tents as the warmer months approach.

“I hear of people living in their car because they can’t pay rent,” Duarte says.

She says with the rising cost of fuel, even that is becoming unaffordable.

“That was something people were considering maybe a month ago, but now that gas is so high, that option is not an option anymore.”

Duarte says solutions like living in a car or an RV are only band-aid solutions, and policies like rent control are needed to make housing more affordable.