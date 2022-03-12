Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine accuses Russia for firing at evacuation convoy, killing 7, including child

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 12, 2022 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia attacks multiple targets, including residential neighbourhoods near Kyiv' Russia attacks multiple targets, including residential neighbourhoods near Kyiv
WATCH: Russia attacks multiple targets, including residential neighbourhoods near Kyiv

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village,” the intelligence service said in a statement, adding that the total number of wounded was unknown.

“Russians shot a column of women and children while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed “green” corridor. Seven people died, including one child,” it said.

Read more: Russia says Chernobyl, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants being run by Ukrainian staff

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report and Russia offered no immediate comment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing evacuations from conflict zones by not respecting agreed ceasefires and firing at civilian targets.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, and has blamed Ukraine for repeated stumbles in efforts to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas, including the southern port city of Mariupol.

The Russian bombardment, which Moscow calls a special operation, has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Saturday that the conflict meant some small Ukrainian towns no longer existed.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates' Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates
Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates

-Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max HunderWriting by Matthias WilliamsEditing by Frances Kerry

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagPutin tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagKyiv tagRussia Ukraine conflict tagRussia war tagRussian Invasion tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia Putin tagUkraine bombing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers