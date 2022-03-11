SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Masks still required in some indoor public spaces, despite lifting of B.C.’s mandate

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 7:54 pm
Despite the mask mandate being lifted in most indoor settings across the province, there are still some places that require a mask to be worn.

Despite the mask mandate being lifted for most indoor public spaces in B.C., some places are still requiring a mask or face covering to be worn.

Students at UBC Okanagan have mixed feelings as they are still required to wear a mask on campus.

Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy – Nov 24, 2020

In a press release, UBC Okanagan says it will be requiring that masks be worn in indoor public spaces on both campuses until the end of the winter semester on April 30.

This is not the only place still requiring masks. Airports fall under federal mandates and Transport Canada regulations still state that everyone must have a mask or face covering during their journey.

Kelowna International Airport director, Sam Samaddar, explains where masks must be worn.

Protest against expanded mask mandate for students – Oct 6, 2021

“As you enter and go through the pre-boarding screening, you will have to have a mask and really maintain that through boarding an aircraft and also on board the aircraft,” Samaddar said.

Samaddar is concerned about travellers not following the rules, now that the provincial mask mandate has been lifted in most other indoor settings.

“We have had to adjust things like our signage in the building, our messaging to educate people on where they can and cannot wear their mask as they get used to not having to wear their masks all of a sudden they have to wear them,” Samaddar said.

Masks will also still be required in health-care settings, most notably doctors offices and hospitals. Offices and workplaces may also still require masks to be worn.

Masks will be encouraged in spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as public transit and onboard a B.C. ferry, but they will not be required.

