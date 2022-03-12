SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Vancouver Russian business sends support to Ukraine amid harassment, threats

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Russian restaurant targeted by association' Russian restaurant targeted by association
WATCH: The owners of the Russian Spoon Bakery in Vancouver have covered up the word Russian after they were the target of online harassment.

A Vancouver Russian bakery that has faced threats and harassment amid the war in Ukraine has turned its efforts to supporting civilians in the war-torn country.

The Russian Spoon bakery says it was forced to cover up the word “Russian” in its name after being targeted by people who have associated it with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I feel unsafe. I feel for my employees. I worry about them and I worry about customers who come and buy from us,” owner Natalia Mitrofanova told Global News.

Read more: Vancouver Russian Community Centre vandalized with blue and yellow paint

“We feel a lot of tension around us right now. We’re overwhelmed with emotions and we’re all distressed of course.”

Mitrofanova said the business employs people of many nationalities, including Russians, Ukrainians, Moldovans and Kazakhs.

Click to play video: 'The Russian Community Centre in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is targeted by vandals.' The Russian Community Centre in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is targeted by vandals.
The Russian Community Centre in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is targeted by vandals.

It has also been donating a dollar from every borscht-piroshki and cabbage roll-pierogie meal to Unicef’s efforts to support children affected by the war.

“There are kids now in danger and we have to protect them,” she said.

“We’re like a little community here.”

Read more: Calgary police investigate reports of online hate speech targeting Russian-Canadians

The harassment prompted Vancouver resident Roan Hidalgo to organize an event supporting the business on Friday and to help boost donations.

Hidalgo said he was motivated to act when he heard staff were facing abuse.

“They’re a Russian business, the invasion of Ukraine happened and they’re being harassed because of that, and as a Canadian I thought this isn’t right.”

“They don’t deserve discrimination … they’re not to blame for that war. Putin is.”

Read more: B.C. woman helping Ukrainian family flee to Canada says system too complicated

Last weekend, Vancouver’s Russian Community Centre was vandalized with paint in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, and several days earlier a Russian Orthodox church in Victoria was targeted.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Despite the intimidation, Mitrofanova said community support for the business has outweighed negative comments five-to-one, which has buoyed employees’ spirits.

She said they recently got a letter from Unicef explaining how the donations were being used, which also had a powerful impact.

“It’s encouraged them, it’s lifted their moods,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates' Russia’s effort to take Ukraine escalates
