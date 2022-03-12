Vancouver Russian business sends support to Ukraine amid harassment, threats

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Russian bakery that has faced threats and harassment amid the war in Ukraine has turned its efforts to supporting civilians in the war-torn country.

The Russian Spoon bakery says it was forced to cover up the word “Russian” in its name after being targeted by people who have associated it with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I feel unsafe. I feel for my employees. I worry about them and I worry about customers who come and buy from us,” owner Natalia Mitrofanova told Global News.

“We feel a lot of tension around us right now. We’re overwhelmed with emotions and we’re all distressed of course.”

Mitrofanova said the business employs people of many nationalities, including Russians, Ukrainians, Moldovans and Kazakhs.

It has also been donating a dollar from every borscht-piroshki and cabbage roll-pierogie meal to Unicef’s efforts to support children affected by the war.

“There are kids now in danger and we have to protect them,” she said.

“We’re like a little community here.”

The harassment prompted Vancouver resident Roan Hidalgo to organize an event supporting the business on Friday and to help boost donations.

Hidalgo said he was motivated to act when he heard staff were facing abuse.

“They’re a Russian business, the invasion of Ukraine happened and they’re being harassed because of that, and as a Canadian I thought this isn’t right.”

“They don’t deserve discrimination … they’re not to blame for that war. Putin is.”

Last weekend, Vancouver’s Russian Community Centre was vandalized with paint in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, and several days earlier a Russian Orthodox church in Victoria was targeted.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Despite the intimidation, Mitrofanova said community support for the business has outweighed negative comments five-to-one, which has buoyed employees’ spirits.

She said they recently got a letter from Unicef explaining how the donations were being used, which also had a powerful impact.

“It’s encouraged them, it’s lifted their moods,” she said.

