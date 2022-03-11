Flasch and Bottcher win crossover games at Brier, Gunnlaugson and Jacobs eliminated

Send this page to someone via email

Brad Jacobs couldn’t get out of the Enmax Centre fast enough after a blowout loss to Saskatchewan’s Colton Flasch ended his Tim Hortons Brier playoff hopes on Friday.

Jacobs went straight to the locker room after the 10-3 defeat, put on his regular clothes and emerged later with a small rolling suitcase. He took a few quick media questions before leaving the arena, his Brier drought extended to nine years.

“I’m pretty frustrated,” Jacobs said.

“That was just a really poor performance and not like us, that’s for sure.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That was just a really poor performance and not like us, that's for sure."

More was expected from the 2014 Olympic champion and world’s fifth-ranked team. A 6-2 round-robin showing gave Jacobs the No. 2 seed out of Pool B but he was flat against Flasch, who beat Wild Card Two’s Matt Dunstone in a tiebreaker earlier in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Flasch opened with a deuce and took advantage of a Northern Ontario error in the fourth end. Jacobs picked out his own stone to give Flasch a draw for four that put the game out of reach.

“You’ve got to hand it to them,” Jacobs said.

“I didn’t think they had that type of game in them quite frankly. I was waiting for them to give us chances like they gave Dunstone a million times, but they didn’t.”

READ MORE: Gushue and Koe in stride at Tim Hortons Brier, Flasch win forces tiebreaker

Flasch threw at a 95-per cent clip while the Northern Ontario back end struggled. Jacobs was a game-low 59 per cent and vice Marc Kennedy was only slightly better at 66 per cent.

Northern Ontario conceded the game after only seven ends.

“We knew they were going to put lots of rocks in play and we had to be sharp,” Flasch said. “We certainly were.”

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher knocked out Wild Card Three’s Jason Gunnlaugson 7-3 in the other crossover playoff game. That set up a weekend final four of Bottcher, Flasch, Alberta’s Kevin Koe and unbeaten Brad Gushue of Wild Card One.

“We’ve had a lot of really close battles against Gunner so I was expecting it to be a close game,” Bottcher said. “Luckily we got a couple breaks and we were able to blow it out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gunnlaugson, known for his hitting skills, was slightly off in the afternoon game and it proved costly. He missed a double-takeout in the fourth end that let Bottcher draw for three and a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

“There’s a reason why these guys have been in the final four straight years,” said Gunnlaugson, who beat Manitoba’s Mike McEwen 9-3 in a morning tiebreaker.

An expanded six-team playoff format is being used this season. The winners of the Friday evening games — Flasch meets Koe and Gushue plays Bottcher — advance to the Page playoff 1-2 game Saturday while the losers meet in the 3-4 game.

READ MORE: Fans, organizers enjoying Brier experience in Lethbridge

The 1-2 Page winner goes directly to Sunday night’s final. The 1-2 loser plays the 3-4 winner in the semifinal earlier that day.

Bottcher beat Koe for his first national men’s curling title last season in the Calgary bubble. This year’s Brier winner will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men’s curling championship in Las Vegas.

Kerri Einarson won her third straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts title last month in Thunder Bay, Ont. She will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 19-27 women’s world playdowns in Prince George, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement