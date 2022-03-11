Menu

Economy

Saskatchewan unemployment rate nears 7-year low

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 4:55 pm
Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan fell to 4.7 per cent in February, its lowest level since April 2015. View image in full screen
Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan fell to 4.7 per cent in February, its lowest level since April 2015. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan has reached its lowest level in nearly seven years.

Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in February, a drop of 0.8 percentage points from January.

The last time the province’s unemployment rate was this low was in April 2015.

StatCan said Saskatchewan added 7,400 new jobs in February, raising employment to 582,000. It is the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

However, only 400 new full-time positions were added to the workforce from the previous month.

Read more: Canada adds 337K jobs in February, unemployment drops below pre-pandemic levels

On a year-over-year basis, Saskatchewan has added 19,700 full-time jobs and 30,100 jobs overall.

“With significant job gains and a low unemployment rate that continues to drop, Saskatchewan’s economy is on the right track as we come out of the pandemic and transition to living with COVID-19,” said Harrison, the province’s immigration and career training minister.

“With record agricultural and merchandise exports in 2021, and the strongest year-over-year growth in manufacturing sales and wholesale trade in Canada, opportunities abound for businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers in Saskatchewan.”

Youth employment in Saskatchewan was the lowest in the country at 5.9 per cent.

