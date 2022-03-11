Saskatchewan unemployment rate nears 7-year low

Send this page to someone via email

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan has reached its lowest level in nearly seven years.

Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in February, a drop of 0.8 percentage points from January.

The last time the province’s unemployment rate was this low was in April 2015.

StatCan said Saskatchewan added 7,400 new jobs in February, raising employment to 582,000. It is the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

However, only 400 new full-time positions were added to the workforce from the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, Saskatchewan has added 19,700 full-time jobs and 30,100 jobs overall.

“With significant job gains and a low unemployment rate that continues to drop, Saskatchewan’s economy is on the right track as we come out of the pandemic and transition to living with COVID-19,” said Harrison, the province’s immigration and career training minister.

“With record agricultural and merchandise exports in 2021, and the strongest year-over-year growth in manufacturing sales and wholesale trade in Canada, opportunities abound for businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers in Saskatchewan.”

Youth employment in Saskatchewan was the lowest in the country at 5.9 per cent.

