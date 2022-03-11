Delta, B.C. police chief and wife sued over 2020 garden hose incident

Send this page to someone via email

A woman sprayed by a garden hose has now filed a civil lawsuit against Delta Police Department Chief Neil Dubord and his wife Lorraine.

The incident happened on June 6, 2020.

In a statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Kirin Sidhu said she was walking along a Delta beach as the tide was rising quickly and went up on some rocks adjacent to the Dubord’s home.

Lorraine was outraged and confronted her, Sidhu told Global News.

“She was like, ‘Don’t touch my fence’ and I was like, ‘OK’ and I didn’t,” Sidhu said. “And I’m still going along and I almost tripped and she was like, ‘Ha, that would be so funny if you fell, but then again we have enough beached whales around here.’”

Sidhu, a Richmond school teacher, said what happened next left her stunned.

“Then she said, ‘I should spray you with my hose,’” and I said, ‘That would be assault.’ I very clearly said that to her.

“And she went and got her hose and sprayed me in the face — all over my hair and face — with her hose.”

An RCMP investigation into what happened recommended an assault charge against Lorraine but the BC Prosecution Service confirmed that rather than charges, she will face alternative measures.

That’s an option commonly given to young offenders or adults with no criminal history in which they accept responsibility for the crime and make amends.

In the statement of claim, Sidhu said she suffered emotional distress, anxiety, general and aggravated damages, injury to feelings, dignity, pride and self-respect, and long-term psychological issues.

She is seeking relief for general and special damages, punitive damages and the costs of filing the claim, among others.

The Dubords have not responded to the lawsuit and none of the claims have been proven in court.

