Canada

Delta, B.C. police chief and wife sued over 2020 garden hose incident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'New allegations in Centennial Beach incident involving police chief’s wife' New allegations in Centennial Beach incident involving police chief’s wife
WATCH: The woman who was allegedly soaked by a garden hose wielded by the wife of Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord now says she was approached by a former RCMP officer about her complaint. Catherine Urquhart reports – Sep 10, 2020

A woman sprayed by a garden hose has now filed a civil lawsuit against Delta Police Department Chief Neil Dubord and his wife Lorraine.

The incident happened on June 6, 2020.

In a statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Kirin Sidhu said she was walking along a Delta beach as the tide was rising quickly and went up on some rocks adjacent to the Dubord’s home.

Lorraine was outraged and confronted her, Sidhu told Global News.

“She was like, ‘Don’t touch my fence’ and I was like, ‘OK’ and I didn’t,” Sidhu said. “And I’m still going along and I almost tripped and she was like, ‘Ha, that would be so funny if you fell, but then again we have enough beached whales around here.’”

Read more: B.C. police chief’s wife won’t be charged for allegedly spraying woman with hose

Sidhu, a Richmond school teacher, said what happened next left her stunned.

“Then she said, ‘I should spray you with my hose,’” and I said, ‘That would be assault.’ I very clearly said that to her.

“And she went and got her hose and sprayed me in the face — all over my hair and face — with her hose.”

Trending Stories

An RCMP investigation into what happened recommended an assault charge against Lorraine but the BC Prosecution Service confirmed that rather than charges, she will face alternative measures.

Click to play video: 'OPPC investigation extended into Delta police chief’s wife assault complaint' OPPC investigation extended into Delta police chief’s wife assault complaint
OPPC investigation extended into Delta police chief’s wife assault complaint – Jan 7, 2021

That’s an option commonly given to young offenders or adults with no criminal history in which they accept responsibility for the crime and make amends.

In the statement of claim, Sidhu said she suffered emotional distress, anxiety, general and aggravated damages, injury to feelings, dignity, pride and self-respect, and long-term psychological issues.

Read more: Documents reveal who crisis PR team coached and how as Delta police responded to scandal

She is seeking relief for general and special damages, punitive damages and the costs of filing the claim, among others.

The Dubords have not responded to the lawsuit and none of the claims have been proven in court.

Click to play video: 'Delta police chief faces public over incident involving his wife' Delta police chief faces public over incident involving his wife
Delta police chief faces public over incident involving his wife – Jun 30, 2020
