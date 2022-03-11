2 prescribed burns to take place near Penticton this month

Two prescribed burns will be taking place in the South Okanagan, near Penticton, later this month.
On Friday, the Ministry of Forests said preparation work for the burns could start as early as March 14, but likely won’t occur until after March 28.
“The exact timing of the burns will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions,” said the ministry. “Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”
The two prescribed burns are:
Ellis Creek
- Approximately six kilometres west of Penticton
- Estimated burn: 95 hectares
Penticton Creek
- Approximately eight kilometres northeast of Penticton
- Estimated burn: 61.5 hectares
The ministry said the Penticton Indian Band and the B.C. Wildfire Service will control and monitor the burns at all times.
When the burns do occur, the ministry said smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, including along highways 97, 97C and Highway 3A.
The ministry said the burns will improve community protection by reducing forest fuels within urban interfaces.
For more information on the importance of cultural burning and prescribed fire, visit the Prescribed Fire website.
Comments