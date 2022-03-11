Menu

Environment

2 prescribed burns to take place near Penticton this month

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 1:55 pm
The Ministry of Forests said preparation work for the burns could start as early as March 14, but likely won’t occur until after March 28. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Forests said preparation work for the burns could start as early as March 14, but likely won’t occur until after March 28. Global News

Two prescribed burns will be taking place in the South Okanagan, near Penticton, later this month.

On Friday, the Ministry of Forests said preparation work for the burns could start as early as March 14, but likely won’t occur until after March 28.

“The exact timing of the burns will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions,” said the ministry. “Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Read more: Okanagan Indian Band planning to expand use of prescribed burns

The two prescribed burns are:

Ellis Creek

  • Approximately six kilometres west of Penticton
  • Estimated burn: 95 hectares
Penticton Creek

  • Approximately eight kilometres northeast of Penticton
  • Estimated burn: 61.5 hectares

The ministry said the Penticton Indian Band and the B.C. Wildfire Service will control and monitor the burns at all times.

Click to play video: 'OKIB planning to expand us of prescribed burns' OKIB planning to expand us of prescribed burns
OKIB planning to expand us of prescribed burns – Oct 7, 2021

When the burns do occur, the ministry said smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, including along highways 97, 97C and Highway 3A.

The ministry said the burns will improve community protection by reducing forest fuels within urban interfaces.

For more information on the importance of cultural burning and prescribed fire, visit the Prescribed Fire website.

