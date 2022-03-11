Man, officer suffer minor injuries in downtown London assault probe; 19-year-old charged

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid multiple charges against a 19-year-old man, including assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats, in connection with a violent incident in the downtown core Wednesday night.

Police say an officer and another member of the public both sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Richmond Street near Dundas Street.

Police say three young men were walking in the area when an unknown man approached and punched one of them. When the three walked away, police say the suspect ran after them and uttered threats. One of the men dropped their phone on the ground, which police say the suspect then damaged.

Investigators say the trio located a police cruiser near Clarence and Dundas streets and asked for help.

“When the officers exited their vehicle, the suspect male threw a large rock towards one of the officers, narrowly missing his head,” police said in a statement, adding the rock struck the cruiser instead.

The officers tried to arrest the suspect, but police allege he resisted, assaulted one of the officers, and uttered threats towards police. He was eventually taken into custody.

The accused, a 19-year-old man from London, faces two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, and one count each of assault, assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

Police say he also faces charges of breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in custody and will appear in court March 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.