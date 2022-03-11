Teen who killed Devan Selvey receives maximum sentence of 7 years, with 2 more in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The teenager who admitted to fatally stabbing Devan Selvey outside his east Hamilton high school more than two years ago has received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

The youth, who pleaded guilty in November last year ahead of a scheduled jury trial, will serve another two years in custody, on top of the two years already served, plus three years in the community under supervision.

Justice Andrew Goodman said he hoped the sentence would provide some finality for Devan’s family in what he called “a very serious and heartless murder.”

Read more: Sentencing date moved up for Hamilton teen who murdered Devan Selvey

The Crown and the defence had jointly asked for a sentence of seven years, which is the maximum for second-degree murder under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of Devan’s family began to sob as Goodman read out his sentence to the youth, who was dressed in blue sweats.

The teen’s family left the courtroom quickly after the sentence was read.

Both boys were 14 at the time of the stabbing outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October 2019, and the youth — who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban — is now 16.

In an agreed statement of facts, it was revealed the confrontation between the two accused and the victim was in connection with a bike stolen about a month before Selvey died.

The events of Oct. 7 took a turn when bear spray was used on one of Selvey’s friends, and the victim was eventually stabbed in the back.

More to come.