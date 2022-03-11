Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two women face 1st-degree murder charges in 2021 Fort Erie homicide probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 9:12 am
Niagara Regional Police say a 41-year-old from Fort Erie and 40-year-old from St. Catharines have been charged in connection with the death of a Fort Erie man in June 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a 41-year-old from Fort Erie and 40-year-old from St. Catharines have been charged in connection with the death of a Fort Erie man in June 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Niagara women are facing charges in connection with a spring 2021 death at a Fort Erie residence on Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the accused, a 41-year-old from Fort Erie and a 40-year-old from St. Catharines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 54-year-old Fort Erie man.

In all, five people are now facing charges after Leonard Aquilina was found dead in a home on June 9, 2021.

Read more: Niagara police investigating after body found in Fort Erie home

Previously, two 30-year-old men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder the day after Aquilina’s body was found.

Trending Stories

NRPS say those charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

A 63-year-old, arrested in August 2021, is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The two St. Catharines women, arrested Thursday, will appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Calls increase for data to back-up Ontario’s decision to drop mask mandates' Calls increase for data to back-up Ontario’s decision to drop mask mandates
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagNiagara Regional Police tagFort Erie tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagWest Lincoln tagFort Erie murder tagmathewson avenue tagfort erie homicide dovercourt road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers