Two women face 1st-degree murder charges in 2021 Fort Erie homicide probe

Two Niagara women are facing charges in connection with a spring 2021 death at a Fort Erie residence on Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road.
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the accused, a 41-year-old from Fort Erie and a 40-year-old from St. Catharines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 54-year-old Fort Erie man.
In all, five people are now facing charges after Leonard Aquilina was found dead in a home on June 9, 2021.
Previously, two 30-year-old men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder the day after Aquilina’s body was found.
NRPS say those charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.
A 63-year-old, arrested in August 2021, is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
The two St. Catharines women, arrested Thursday, will appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.
Comments