Nearly two years later, mask mandate in Manitoba schools coming to an end

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans are days away from the most visually-apparent public health order coming to end.

On Tuesday, March 15, masks will no longer be required in most public spaces, including schools.

But for Winnipeg parent Brent Johnson, the change is coming a little sooner than he is comfortable with.

“I really wish they had just kept it in place until the end of the school year at this point,” said Johnson, who has two sons in elementary school.

“Things are taking quite a while to taper off, and just for overall safety of students, teachers, school staff and their families and the people they come into contact with, I don’t think it’s that much of a difficulty to continue what kids have been doing for two years at this point.”

Story continues below advertisement

And it’s a sentiment shared by Doctors Manitoba.

“Our advice and our recommendation has been consistent and hasn’t changed: we need to do everything we can to protect those around us,” said president Dr. Kristjan Thompson.

“As long as COVID is circulating it’s posing a risk. I think we should do everything we can to protect those around us, and that includes wearing a mask.”

Much like the province itself, Johnson is recommending, but not requiring, his kids to continue wearing masks.

“Of course, they’re their own people and they can choose what they wish at school,” Johnson said.

“My older child is in grade five and I think there the dynamics are a bit different. There’s more complex social relationships and peer pressure, so I think it’ll depend in large part (on) what the consensus seems to be.”

Peer pressure may prove to be a deciding factor for many to doff their mask, but medical experts have previously told Global News there are no real risks to keeping them on.

“Right now, there are no data to suggest that there are any short-term or long-term harms when it comes to masks and kids,” said Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Mass General Hospital for Children.

Story continues below advertisement

“And that includes both psychological harms and physical harms.”

Either way, Johnson’s kids will be returning to a school setting that looks much different than they’ve become used to, particularly his youngest, who has spent more time under school COVID protocols than not.

“My younger one in grade two seems happy to continue wearing his mask,” Johnson said.

“I think he actually enjoys it, especially in winter because it keeps his face warm.”

1:46 Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline – Feb 24, 2022