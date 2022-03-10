SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba ICU cases double despite hospitals seeing fewer patients

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 5:52 pm
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. View image in full screen
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Manitoba’s hospital numbers continue to steadily decline.

The province says hospitalizations decreased by three per cent this week, with 136 people checking in.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba doctors urge caution as province eases restrictions

ICU admissions doubled since last week with 21 patients being admitted. The total number of ICU cases is still lower than the previous week.

Over the last few days, eight more Manitobans died due to COVID-19, including two women in their 40s.

Despite COVID-19 safety mandates dropping soon, two $300 tickets were issued to individuals not following the policies.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg zoo begins vaccinating at-risk animals against COVID-19' Winnipeg zoo begins vaccinating at-risk animals against COVID-19
Winnipeg zoo begins vaccinating at-risk animals against COVID-19
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagICU tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba COVID-19 tagManitoba COVID-19 numbers tagManitoba ICU tagManitoba hospital numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers