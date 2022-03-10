COVID-19: Manitoba ICU cases double despite hospitals seeing fewer patients

Manitoba’s hospital numbers continue to steadily decline.
The province says hospitalizations decreased by three per cent this week, with 136 people checking in.
ICU admissions doubled since last week with 21 patients being admitted. The total number of ICU cases is still lower than the previous week.
Over the last few days, eight more Manitobans died due to COVID-19, including two women in their 40s.
Despite COVID-19 safety mandates dropping soon, two $300 tickets were issued to individuals not following the policies.
