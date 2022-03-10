Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crash in Gander sends 2 to hospital

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 4:48 pm
A Cormorant search and rescue helicopter is seen in flight. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Airforce Cormorant helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron based at 9 Wing Gander takes off from the airport in Deer Lake, N.L. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter crashed Thursday at the base in Gander, Newfoundland.

In a tweet, the RCAF confirmed the crash involved a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter.

First responders have been called to the scene but the cause of the crash is not yet clear.

The air force said six people were on board when the helicopter was doing “hovering maneuvers” prior to the crash.

Two are now in hospital. Four have been released are are with their squadron.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said its Directorate of Flight Safety is now investigating.

The Gander Airport said the accident occurred at roughly 3:40 p.m. local time, involving a helicopter that had been training on the runways. The airport is now closed to operations, it said.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

