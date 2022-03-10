Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crash in Gander sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter crashed Thursday at the base in Gander, Newfoundland.

In a tweet, the RCAF confirmed the crash involved a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter.

First responders have been called to the scene but the cause of the crash is not yet clear.

UPDATE: Six aircrew were onboard the CH-149 as it was conducting hovering maneuvers at the Gander airport prior to the accident. Two members are currently in hospital receiving treatment. Four members have been released and are with their Squadron members at this time. pic.twitter.com/YzXli9WKXP — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) March 10, 2022

The air force said six people were on board when the helicopter was doing “hovering maneuvers” prior to the crash.

Two are now in hospital. Four have been released are are with their squadron.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said its Directorate of Flight Safety is now investigating.

The Gander Airport said the accident occurred at roughly 3:40 p.m. local time, involving a helicopter that had been training on the runways. The airport is now closed to operations, it said.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.