Education

Ontario offers tuition supports for career college PSW students

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 3:55 pm
A sign asking for Personal Support Workers to apply for jobs in Markham, Ontario on Wednesday April 15, 2020. View image in full screen
A sign asking for Personal Support Workers to apply for jobs in Markham, Ontario on Wednesday April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario is offering tuition support for up to 4,000 personal support worker students enrolling at private career colleges.

The program first launched last year and the government says it helped 3,000 personal support workers get trained and graduate.

This year, the government is putting up to $54.7 million toward the program.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford says ‘it’s a guarantee’ to keeping pay increase for personal support workers

New students who enroll between June 1 and Sept. 30 in a personal support worker program at a participating Ontario Student Assistance Program-approved private career college could get up to $13,690 toward tuition, books and fees.

The government says that will help it meet a commitment of providing an average of four hours of direct care per day to long-term care residents.

Ontario says job postings for personal support workers have more than quadrupled since 2017.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
