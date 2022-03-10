MLHU encourages masking in schools past March 21, TVDSB to update families

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., and Middlesex County’s top doctor says his public health unit will advise schools in the region to encourage masking among staff and students, even after provincial mandates are lifted on March 21.

In a media briefing hosted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said the health unit has been in contact with all school boards in the region, including the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).

“The impact of that masking is critical to limit transmission in those settings. We will advise them to continue to recommend masking,” Summers said.

“I do not anticipate mandatory masking policies, however, we’ll continue to work with the school boards to understand what is possible there.”

A spokesperson for the TVDSB told Global News that senior administration with the board met on Thursday to plan future protocols following Ontario’s announcement on Wednesday.

While mask mandates have received much of the spotlight, other COVID-19 measures will also be removed from schools on March 21, including cohorting and daily on-site symptom screening.

The TVDSB plans to share an update with families on Friday morning.

The LDCSB did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Keeping a close eye on the TVDSB’s update on Friday will be Craig Smith, the Thames Valley Teacher Local president for the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

Groups such as the Children’s Health Coalition and the Ontario Principals’ Council have pushed back on March 21 as the end date for mask mandates in schools. Smith is of the same mind.

“The problem we have in elementary schools is that the vast majority of students that we teach are not vaccinated,” Smith said.

“To put a finer point on it: One in five students in Thames Valley is a kindergarten student, and 100 per cent of those students are unvaccinated.”

As for a large swath of older students in the region, mask mandates are here to stay.

On Thursday, Western University shared an update informing students that its “masking mandate and vaccination policy will remain in effect until at least the end of this term.”

“We have consulted with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and with our workplace health and wellness physicians and they are continuing to see transmission of the virus in our community,” said Western.

“There are many places across campus where physical distancing is simply not possible … so this is the best option to ensure the health and safety of our campus.”