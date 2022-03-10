Manitoba RCMP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ Swan River man

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for an attempted murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP from Swan River were called to a shooting at a Makaysees Drive home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation early Sunday morning, where they found a 40-year-old victim. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Stacey Stevens of Swan River, knew the occupants of the house, and an argument led to the shooting. The suspect took off in a blue vehicle.

Stevens is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possessing a weapon contrary to an order.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach Stevens, but to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-3454 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

