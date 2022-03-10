Menu

Canada

City of Guelph to close downtown streets on St. Patrick’s Day

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 2:56 pm
People celebrate St. Patrick Day with drinking green beer. View image in full screen
People celebrate St. Patrick Day with drinking green beer. Getty Images

The City of Guelph says Macdonell and Wyndham streets in the downtown core will be closed on the night of March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

It’s similar to the road closures seen in downtown Guelph in September as part of the city’s yearly Safe Semester campaign when University of Guelph students returning to class flock to local watering holes on weekends.

Read more: Montreal’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after pandemic cancellations

“The closure supports a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students,” the city said in a news release.

From 8 p.m. on March 17 to 4 a.m., Macdonell Street will be closed between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street will be closed between Carden and Cork streets.

There will be no on-street parking allowed during the closure. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use parking lots nearby. Any vehicle parked on the street after 9 p.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city also encourages residents in the city, if necessary, to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 to file noise complaints on St. Patrick’s Day.

Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022' St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022
St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022 – Feb 2, 2022
