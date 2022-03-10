Menu

Politics

Ontario plan for GTA transportation includes ‘conceptual’ transit lines, new highways

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 11:52 am
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto at the start of the May long weekend on Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto at the start of the May long weekend on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Ontario’s 30-year vision to grow transportation networks around Toronto includes highway expansions and potential new transit networks, though many elements of the plan are not fully costed.

The province says the region is expected to grow to 15 million people by 2051 and the transportation plan aims to fight anticipated gridlock and efficiently move goods.

Over the next decade, the province says it plans to spend $61 billion on public transit and more than $21 billion on highways.

Read more: Ontario drops tolls for Highway 412 and 418 in Durham Region starting in April

The highway costs include parts of the controversial Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 projects, which are central parts of the transportation plan but haven’t been fully costed yet.

The plan — laid out by the Progressive Conservatives a few month before the provincial election — mentions new “conceptual” transit connections between Burlington and Oshawa north of Toronto and a loop connecting the Ontario transit line to Toronto’s Personal International Airport.

There are also plans to widen and expand existing highways.

Click to play video: 'Ontario removes tolls from Highways 412 and 418' Ontario removes tolls from Highways 412 and 418
Ontario removes tolls from Highways 412 and 418 – Feb 18, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
