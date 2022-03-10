Woman in her 70s taken to trauma centre after crash in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a female driver in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Danton Promenade and Derry Road, just west of Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Paramedics said there were three patients in total.

Two were assessed at the scene and their injuries appear to be minor, paramedics said. Police said the everyone but a driver was out of their vehicles.

A woman was initially transported in serious but non life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, paramedics said. In a later update, police said her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said the area remains closed and the major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

UPDATE:

– Female driver going to trauma centre

– Officers will hold the scene until update received from hospital

– All other injuries are believed to be minor — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 10, 2022

UPDATE:

– Injuries are considered life-threatening

– The Major Collision Bureau is attending and will be taking carriage of this investigation — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 10, 2022

