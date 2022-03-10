Menu

Canada

Woman in her 70s taken to trauma centre after crash in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 8:18 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a female driver in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Danton Promenade and Derry Road, just west of Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Paramedics said there were three patients in total.

Two were assessed at the scene and their injuries appear to be minor, paramedics said. Police said the everyone but a driver was out of their vehicles.

A woman was initially transported in serious but non life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, paramedics said. In a later update, police said her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said the area remains closed and the major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

