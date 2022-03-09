SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter launches new version of site that can bypass Russia restrictions

By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press
Posted March 9, 2022 9:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Influencing during invasion: Woman turns to TikTok to cover conflict in Ukraine' Influencing during invasion: Woman turns to TikTok to cover conflict in Ukraine
WATCH: Influencing during invasion: Woman turns to TikTok to cover conflict in Ukraine

Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country’s state media from their services.

Read more: Spot the bot: How to navigate fake news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Known as an “onion” service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web.” Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix. Regular websites, including Twitter.com, are also accessible on Tor, but the .onion versions are made specifically for Tor and prevent the site from being spoofed by malicious actors.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While the term “dark web” connotes illegal sites such as the now-defunct Silk Road drug market, it is also often used by people seeking to remain anonymous for their safety and also to access sites censored by repressive governments.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: How cryptocurrency is shaping the war' Russia-Ukraine conflict: How cryptocurrency is shaping the war
Russia-Ukraine conflict: How cryptocurrency is shaping the war

Facebook and other sites such as the BBC also have versions accessible on Tor. Twitter’s version has been in the works for some time, since before the Russian invasion, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Software engineer and internet security expert Alec Muffett, who has worked with other companies to set up onion sites, announced Twitter’s new service on his own Twitter account.

“This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed,” he wrote on Tuesday.R

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagSocial Media tagUkraine tagFacebook tagTwitter tagUkraine news tagrussia ukraine war tagrussia invasion ukraine tagRussia social media crackdown tagRussia Twitter block tagRussia war censorship tagTwitter onion service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers