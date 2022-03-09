Kingston, Ont. University District Safety Initiative to take effect March 10

Send this page to someone via email

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Bylaw Enforcement and Kingston Police are reminding partiers that reckless and high-risk nuisance behaviour can have serious repercussions.

The University District Safety Initiative will go into effect March 10, at 12 a.m. and will last until March 20 at 12 a.m and will see Bylaw Enforcement and Kingston Police in the University District responding to calls and patrolling for nuisance behaviour.

Under the University District Safety Initiative (UDSI), a fine or charge can be issued for nuisance party infractions which will be paid to the City directly.

“The 2021 Homecoming celebrations marked a troubling escalation in nuisance behaviour,” said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely.

“We know many people are excited to celebrate with friends, but it cannot come at the expense of community safety,” she added.

Bylaw and Kingston Police are working closely with other community partners and institutions, including Queen’s University, Frontenac Paramedic Services, Kingston Health Sciences Centre and KFL&A Public Health to prepare for St. Patrick’s Day.

“St. Patrick’s Day may be the first time in two years that revelers are able to celebrate amid reduced COVID restrictions,” says Frontenac Paramedics Chief Gale Chevalier.

“As paramedics, we very strongly encourage everyone planning St. Patrick’s Day revelry to celebrate safely and responsibly. Please be extra alert on the roads to help ensure paramedics, police and firefighters can work safely.”

City staff in multiple departments, including Kingston Fire & Rescue, Transportation Services and Public Works are also working to ensure that service impacts resulting from St. Patrick’s Day are limited and that everyone stays safe.

