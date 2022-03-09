Masks still required at Pearson airport despite Ontario’s plan to drop mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Masks to stem the spread of COVID-19 will still be required at Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport, despite the Ontario government’s plan to drop the mandate in most public places later this month.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, Rachel Bertone, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said while the province’s announcement “represents a hopeful step in the right direction,” passengers will still be required to wear a mask “at all times at Toronto Pearson” with “limited exceptions.”

Bertone noted that the airport is a “federally regulated entity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ford government announced it would be lifting the COVID-19 mask mandate in many indoor public settings beginning March 21.

The provincial government mandated the wearing of face coverings in all public indoor settings across the province, including in businesses, facilities and workplaces, in October of 2020.

According to the province, while masking requirements will be removed “in most places” later this month, the mandate will remain in place in some settings, including on public transit, in long-term care facilities in retirement homes and other health-care settings, in congregate care settings, in shelters and in jails.

The province said masking requirements in “all remaining settings” will be removed on April 27.

However, the plan released by the Ford government on Wednesday said that as directives are revoked, “individual organizations will continue to have the authority to keep requirements in place.”

