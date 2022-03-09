Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 9, 2022 5:52 pm
FILE - An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges. View image in full screen
FILE - An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A 10-year member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing impaired driving charges after an erratic driver was reported on March 6.

Police were told the driver struck a guardrail, a pole and chain and then left the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

Read more: Edmonton police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

Officers were able to find the driver, who was identified as Const. Natasha Green.

Green is now facing one count each of impaired operation, impaired operation with an alcohol limit over 80 mg and failing to stop after an accident.

Trending Stories

Green was released with an appearance notice.

Read more: Edmonton police officer charged with 2 counts of assault

Story continues below advertisement

The EPS said Wednesday her duty status is currently under review and a Police Service Regulation investigation will take place after the court proceedings, per EPS protocol.

Click to play video: 'Violent robberies at west Edmonton convenience stores have police searching for suspects' Violent robberies at west Edmonton convenience stores have police searching for suspects
Violent robberies at west Edmonton convenience stores have police searching for suspects
