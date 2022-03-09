Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges

A 10-year member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing impaired driving charges after an erratic driver was reported on March 6.
Police were told the driver struck a guardrail, a pole and chain and then left the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
Officers were able to find the driver, who was identified as Const. Natasha Green.
Green is now facing one count each of impaired operation, impaired operation with an alcohol limit over 80 mg and failing to stop after an accident.
Green was released with an appearance notice.
The EPS said Wednesday her duty status is currently under review and a Police Service Regulation investigation will take place after the court proceedings, per EPS protocol.
