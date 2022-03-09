SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region to hold special meeting to discuss face-covering bylaw

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27' COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27
WATCH: The Ontario government said on Wednesday that it will be lifting the mask mandate in many indoor public settings on March 21. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the mask mandate will remain in place for higher-risk settings such as transit, long-term care, retirement homes, hospitals, shelters, jails and congregate care and living settings. The province will remove masking requirements in all remaining settings, as well as any other directives and orders, on April 27.

While Doug Ford has lifted the provincial mask requirements, that does not mean they will completely disappear in Waterloo Region as there are also local face-covering bylaws in effect.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, announced that masks will no longer be required in most social settings such as restaurants, gyms, large event spaces and even schools.

Read more: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives to drop by April 27

However, the mask mandate will remain in place for higher-risk settings such as transit, long-term care, retirement homes, hospitals, shelters, jails and congregate care and living settings.

That said, Waterloo Region established its own face-covering bylaw in July 2020, before the province’s came into effect.

Those bylaws will have to be struck down by council before they can be lifted in the area.

Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman says a special council meeting will take place next week to consider the issue.

“I have asked staff to organize a special council meeting for next week to review the face-covering bylaw to ensure that Regional Council can receive public input and staff recommendations prior to making a decision,” she said.

“It is important to me that we provide clarity and notice to residents and local businesses in advance of the provincial mandate lifting on the 21st.”

She said that council will consider the evidence and hear from the public as well as Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang before it makes a call on lifting the mask mandate.

Read more: What you should know about the face mask bylaws in Waterloo Region

“While restrictions continue to lift, including masking, it is important to remember that residents and businesses may have different comfort levels,” Redman said.

“Those who continue to choose wearing a mask and businesses that continue to require masks for patrons should be supported in their decision to do so. It is a collective, collaborative effort that has gotten us through this pandemic.

“We must continue to be kind and decent to our coworkers, friends, families, and neighbours across our region.”

