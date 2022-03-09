Medical examiner calls inquest into 2019 stabbing death at Manitoba prison

Send this page to someone via email

An inquest has been called into a 2019 stabbing at a Manitoba prison.

The province’s chief medical examiner, Dr. John K. Younes, ordered the inquest Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Adrian Fillion, 42.

Fillion was found unresponsive in his cell at Stony Mountain Institution on April 22, 2019, with multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead after being taken to Stonewall Hospital.

Fillion, who was serving almost seven years for aggravated assault, had apparently been in a fight with two other inmates.

The province said Wednesday that the inquest was called because it involved a person killed while in custody.

More details about the inquest are to be determined by provincial courts and released at a later date.

