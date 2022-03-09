Some Tories want a tougher stand on Quebec’s Bill 21. Will that happen in the leadership race?

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesman for the World Sikh Organization of Canada says members of the community will be watching to see what Conservative leadership hopefuls have to say about a controversial secularism law in Quebec.

Balpreet Singh says when he met with former leader Erin O’Toole they discussed the matter and the Conservatives’ stance toward the rule, commonly known by its legislative title of Bill 21.

The law prohibits public servants working in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job and applies to judges, police officers and teachers.

New debate was stirred last December when an elementary school teacher in western Quebec who wore a hijab was removed from her teaching position.

O’Toole’s reaction to the incident landed poorly with some of his MPs, who felt it wasn’t enough for him to say that while he personally opposes the law, it’s a matter best left up to Quebec to decide.

Singh says federal leadership has been lacking on the issue and he knows there are Conservative MPs who also want their party to take a stronger stance against the law

“We’re going to be looking to see what the candidates have to say and I think the Sikh community will support those candidates that stand for human rights and say that this is unacceptable and they will oppose Bill 21.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, along with the Sikh organization, are among the parties that have challenged the law in court, calling it discriminatory.

In terms of the Conservative leadership race, it’s still early days as candidates have until April 19 to declare.

High-profile MP Pierre Poilievre is running as is his fellow Ontario representative Leslyn Lewis. Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber, who is known for speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns, is also in the race.

One prospective candidate who is expected to enter the race and has made his stance against Bill 21 widely known is Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

In the wake of the Quebec teacher being removed from the classroom under the law, Brown panned the rule as discriminatory and said freedom of religion is a fundamental principle that has to be upheld.

He spearheaded an effort for cities, including his own, which is home to many Sikh residents, to pledge $100,000 toward the legal fight.

Brown said during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday his decision about entering the race will be made soon.

“I certainly believe that I need to make a decision in the coming days, given the fact that the race has already started.”