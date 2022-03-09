Salmon Arm athlete wins 2nd gold medal of 2022 Beijing Paralympics

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A B.C. cross-country skier is proving difficult to beat at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

In Day 5 action, Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm captured her second gold medal this week, and fifth career Paralympic medal, in the women’s sprint standing (free) race.

Wilkie won with a time of 4:05.1, three seconds quicker than Norway’s Vilde Nilsen, who took silver. Sydney Peterson of the U.S. won bronze, seven seconds back of Wilkie.

Read more: Salmon Arm Paralympic medallist Natalie Wilkie celebrated

Wilkie, 21, also won the women’s standing 15-kilometre cross-country race on Monday.

Wilkie was a high-performance junior cross-country in high school. And in 2016, following a workshop accident where she lost four fingers on her left hand, she was invited to Canada’s para-nordic program.

Story continues below advertisement

In December 2017, at her first World Cup event, she posted three fourth-place finishes, which qualified her for the national team for the 2018 Paralympics.

5:33 Get inspired by the stories behind Canada’s Paralympians Get inspired by the stories behind Canada’s Paralympians

And at those Paralympics, Wilkie won three medals: Gold in 7.5 km cross-country; silver in the 4×2.5-km cross-country relay race; and bronze in sprint cross-country.

At 17, she was also Canada’s youngest athlete at the 2018 Paralympics.

More para cross-country skiing events are scheduled for Days 8 and 9, the last two days of the Games.

1:49 Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid takes next step to bring games back to B.C. Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid takes next step to bring games back to B.C – Feb 1, 2022