Politics

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien to return to office full-time on March 14

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 2:40 pm
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien is returning from the leave of absence she took in mid-February. View image in full screen
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien is returning from the leave of absence she took in mid-February. Submitted

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien intends to return to office on March 14 following a temporary leave of absence.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the mayor says based on advice from her doctor, she will be returning to her role part-time this week and in a full-time role next week.

Read more: Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien takes leave of absence to address personal health

Therrien announced a leave of absence on Feb. 14 to address personal health issues.

In a Twitter post, she thanked those who sent her well wishes and support.

“I appreciate it more than I can express,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

In her absence, Deputy Mayor Andrew Beamer filled in as acting mayor. Therrien thanked him and council for their “ongoing work” for the community.

Trending Stories

“We live in strange, trying times,” the mayor tweeted. “Take care of yourselves and be kind — to yourself and others.”

Therrien has already announced she will not be seeking re-election as mayor in this fall’s municipal election.

Northcrest Ward Coun. Stephen Wright last week announced his intentions to run for mayor — the only individual to date to publicly announce interest in the mayor’s chair.

On Tuesday, Joy Lachica announced on social media she was going to run for city council, seeking the Town Ward seat. In the 2021 federal election, Lachica ran as the NDP candidate in Peterborough-Kawartha riding.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough city council approves physician recruitment and retention committee amid doctor shortage' Peterborough city council approves physician recruitment and retention committee amid doctor shortage
