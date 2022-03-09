Quebec reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported six new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the disease dropped by 30.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations across the province totalled 1,222. This comes after 67 patients were admitted, while 97 left in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases decreased by eight, for a total of 69.

The province recorded 1,426 novel coronavirus infections, though this only takes into account PCR testing done at government-run sites — which is limited to high-risk groups.

On that note, 15,132 tests were administered Monday.

Meanwhile, officials say the results of 417 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the last day. This includes 319 positive tests.

The province gave 4,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24-hour period, for more than 18.4 million shots to date.

Quebec has registered 932,176 cases and 14,126 deaths linked to the disease over the course of the pandemic.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 904,000 as of Wednesday.