NHL, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announce multi-year partnership

TORONTO — The NHL and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday that marks the league’s first sports-betting partnership in Canada.

The deal designates the OLG’s PROLINE+ sportsbook product as the NHL’s official sports-betting partner.

“The OLG-NHL deal is a big win for our valued sports bettors,” Davd Pridmore, the OLG’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, said in a statement.

“A partnership with a world-class organization like the NHL will help complement the ultimate sports betting experience for hockey fans on PROLINE+ and PROLINE at retail, where our players can execute legal single-event wagers and other unique bets on a sport they love.”

PROLINE+ will be the presenting sponsor of the NHL pre-game of the league’s Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field.

“As we prepare to stage our sixth NHL Heritage Classic this weekend in Hamilton, we’re thrilled to announce PROLINE+ by OLG as the NHL’s first official sports betting partner in Canada,” said Kyle McCann, the NHL’s senior vice-president, North American business development. “As a leading gaming entertainment operator for more than four decades with an excellent track record in Ontario, OLG is an ideal partner for the NHL to begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and to further engage our avid Canadian fan base.”