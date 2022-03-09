Ovechkin ties Jagr for 3rd place on all-time NHL scoring list as Capitals down Flames 5-4

Send this page to someone via email

Alex Ovechkin scored twice and Nic Dowd had the pivotal go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals came from behind in the third period for a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames.

Ovechkin’s second goal, which came into an empty net at 18:12 to making it 5-3, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL‘s all-time goals list.

READ MORE: Alberta’s NHL clubs supporting Ukraine with Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin set to arrive

After Elias Lindholm’s second goal with 40 seconds left got Calgary back to within one, Ovechkin had a chance for his hat trick in the waning seconds but his shot at the empty net was deflected by Lindholm.

Connor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for Washington (31-18-9), which opens up its three-game Western Canada road trip with a third-straight win.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Ruzicka and Oliver Kylington also scored for Calgary (34-15-7), which had its 13-game unbeaten streak snapped on home ice. The Pacific Division-leading Flames fall to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games overall.

Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for Washington to get the win. He improves to 13-7-5.

Dan Vladar, starting for the second time in three games with Jacob Markstrom getting a night off, had 22 saves in taking the loss. He falls to 8-4-1.

READ MORE: Markstrom makes 27 saves for Calgary Flames in 3-1 win over Edmonton Oilers

Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, Calgary took its second lead of the night at 3:45 when Kylington’s slapshot deflected off Connor McMichael’s stick and got past Vanecek.

But the Capitals tied it at 8:21 on Mantha’s goal then took the lead just over three minutes later.

Getting the puck at the sideboards, Dowd made a nice cut, to sidestep Lindholm, then from the face-off dot, ripped a shot into the top corner for his eighth goal and first in 10 games.

The Capitals also trailed 2-0 in the second, but stormed back to tie it.

McMichael was stopped on a sharp pad save by Vladar, but Milan Lucic bobbled the rebound into the slot where Sheary buried his fourth goal in as many games. Sheary has a four-game point streak (four goals, two assists).

Story continues below advertisement

The Capitals pulled even at 13:23 on another turnover. Sean Monahan, in front of his own net, lost the puck to Evgeny Kuznetsov and the puck went right to Ovechkin, who ripped a shot past Vladar.

Calgary took the lead halfway through the first period on a two-on-one when Lindholm took a pass across from Johnny Gaudreau and fired his 28th goal past Vanecek.

Ruzicka made it 2-0 at 8:54 of the second.

3:47 Calgary Flames head into All-Star break in playoff position Calgary Flames head into All-Star break in playoff position – Feb 3, 2022