Winnipeg woman counting on simplified immigration process to bring family from Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has waited since the first day of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine to see her family find safety outside the war-torn country.

On Monday, Anastasia Aslanova’s mother, sister and two nieces finally crossed into Poland, after spending nights sheltered in an underground parking lot in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Aslanova’s brother, who had to stay behind, is helping civilians leave his native Kharkiv.

View image in full screen Anastasia Aslanova’s nieces, Zoe and Eva, aged 7 and 9, overnighting in a make-shift shelter in Kyiv. Anastasia Aslanova / Supplied

The youngest niece, frightened by the alarms, would ask her grandmother, “Can you hear how my heart is quickly beating? Can you touch it? Am I OK?” Aslanova said.

Story continues below advertisement

The four attempted escaping sooner but turned back to avoid getting caught in traffic and running out of gas amid the hundreds of thousands trying to flee, queuing in their cars to the western border, she said.

A horrified, shaken Aslanova searched for safe routes out of the city for the family and their four pets — all the way from Winnipeg — eventually tracking their movements using her iPhone’s locating feature once they hit the road a few days ago.

“They jumped in the car in the early, early morning as soon as it was possible, because you’re not allowed to get out of the apartment like till 7, I think, a.m.,” Aslanova told Global News on Tuesday.

“They managed to make it (out of Kyiv). It was horrible, sleepless night here.”

View image in full screen Anastasia Aslanova’s nieces eating during a car ride to the Polish border. Anastasia Aslanova / Supplied

It’s a small sense of relief now that they’ve made it to Poland’s capital of Krakow — along with well over a million other refugees — where they’re staying with a family they’ve only just met.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was totally random people. They just were standing on the border, and they were asking like, ‘OK, do you need a place to stay? OK, come with us.'”

But their journey is far from over. Next, they’re staying with friends in Germany before applying for visas for Aslanova’s sister and nieces, as they wait for Canada to set up its fast-tracked visa program.

Read more: Canada to create new program to welcome Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

On Thursday, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Canada was creating a Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel for people fleeing the country, with the intention of having it ready in two weeks’ time.

The federal government plans on offering these visas, which overall demand fewer requirements, to an unlimited number of those who wish to study or work in Canada for two years — provided they can satisfy a background check and security screening that includes biometric technology they can get done at more than 30 diplomatic posts across Europe, Fraser said.

He said applications would take just weeks to process, instead of the usual year.

Aslanova is counting on a more simplified process than normal temporary resident visa applications.

“They used to request a lot of information, like you have to provide the bank statement. You have to provide the information that you have a property in Ukraine and stuff like that. Obviously, it’s not available right now. It’s just impossible,” Aslanova said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m hoping that … Canada would cancel, at least temporary [sic], those requirements for the biometric, for the fingerprints and stuff, because it’s just logistically hard (to get).”

Winnipeg immigration lawyer receiving ‘a lot of requests’

Winnipeg immigration lawyer Alistair Clarke’s office is asking for biometric exemptions in some cases, given that Ukraine’s visa application centres are closed.

“Yesterday, I spoke with a client who came to Canada as a truck driver, and his two sons are in Kyiv. They can’t come because they are going to fight, but he is very concerned about them, and so we are helping in every way we can to apply for applications or visas for any Ukrainian who qualifies,” Clarke told Global News on Tuesday.

“At this point, we are getting a lot of requests.”

Meanwhile, Aslanova and her family are holding onto hope they can spend the summer in Winnipeg to find some normalcy for the children and that the violence in Ukraine will come to an end soon — although Aslanova is convinced it will take time to rebuild everything to a livable state.

View image in full screen Anastasia Aslanova (right) is pictured here with her mother and sister. Aslanova emigrated from Ukraine to Winnipeg in 2017. Anastasia Aslanova / Supplied

“They don’t really want to go anywhere. They want to stay there. They want to get back home as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press

2:46 Winnipeg’s Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus finds hope, strength through camaraderie, music Winnipeg’s Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus finds hope, strength through camaraderie, music