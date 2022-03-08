Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Wellington County that injured 4: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:28 pm
Wellington County OPP say impaired driving charges having been laid following a crash near Mount Forest, Ont. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say impaired driving charges having been laid following a crash near Mount Forest, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 20-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a crash last month near Mount Forest that left four people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 6 just south of Mount Forest at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 for reports of a serious collision.

Read more: 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Mount Forest, Ont.

OPP said two vehicles collided and four people were injured. Two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two others were airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, OPP announced that Marijayne Michaud of Arthur, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide any details about the crash itself or provide an update on the conditions of the victims

Click to play video: 'Woman charged with impaired driving in Cobourg after crash into tree' Woman charged with impaired driving in Cobourg after crash into tree
Woman charged with impaired driving in Cobourg after crash into tree – Dec 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagGuelph News tagwellington county opp tagimpaired driving crash tagHighway 6 Crash tagimpaired driving collision tagMount Forest Ontario tagHighway 6 collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers