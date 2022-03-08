Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Wellington County that injured 4: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 20-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a crash last month near Mount Forest that left four people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 6 just south of Mount Forest at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 for reports of a serious collision.

OPP said two vehicles collided and four people were injured. Two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two others were airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, OPP announced that Marijayne Michaud of Arthur, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police did not provide any details about the crash itself or provide an update on the conditions of the victims

