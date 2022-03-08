Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Independent MPP Randy Hillier has twitter account suspended

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 3:54 pm
Independent MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Randy Hillier has had his Twitter account suspended. View image in full screen
Independent MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Randy Hillier has had his Twitter account suspended. Global News

Former Ontario Conservative MPP and current independent, Randy Hillier, has been suspended from a major social media website.

Twitter has suspended Hillier’s account – the message simply says “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

The controversial MPP constantly shared misinformation in regards to COVID-19, its mandates and other subjects.

Hillier is currently the MPP for the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

Read more: Independent MPP Randy Hillier announces he will not run for reelection

In a 20 minute video posted to his Facebook and Twitter pages last week, Hillier announced he would not be seeking re-election, ending a 15-year run in provincial politics.

“Our political system is broken. There is no sense spending any more time trying to fix a broken system from within when the problem lies without,” Hillier said in the video.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts' MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts
MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts – Oct 25, 2021

Hillier was originally elected to the Progressive Conservative party in 2007 but was removed in 2019 by Premier Doug Ford for making disrespectful comments to parents of children with autism.

Following that, he moved to serve as an independent.

In April 2021 Hillier was charged under the reopening act with attending a gathering outside pandemic restrictions in Kemptville, Ont. More recently, he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a terrorist over the federal government’s reaction to the “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa.

– with files from Aryn Strickland

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagSocial Media tagTwitter tagMisinformation tagRandy Hillier tagLanark-Frontenac-Kingston tagrandy hillier twitter tagrandy hillier twitter account suspended tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers