Crime

Moose Lake RCMP investigate killing of man, 18

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:44 pm
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. RCMP Manitoba

Moose Lake RCMP are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man Saturday morning, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police said they were called to a home in the community, which is located southeast of The Pas, around 2:30 a.m. and found a severely injured man who was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and a forensics team.

