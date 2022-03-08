Moose Lake RCMP investigate killing of man, 18

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Lake RCMP are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man Saturday morning, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police said they were called to a home in the community, which is located southeast of The Pas, around 2:30 a.m. and found a severely injured man who was pronounced dead on scene.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and a forensics team.

