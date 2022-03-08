7 people charged after Regina police seize cocaine, fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) conducted search warrants in relation to illegal drug trafficking in Regina.

According to police, drugs, cash and other items associated with the drug trade were found at several locations searched on March. 4.

“Approximately 420 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl, $21,000.00 in currency, along with multiple cell phones, digital scales and other evidence to support drug trafficking, were seized,” police stated.

“Four CDSA search warrants were performed throughout the city in the 1200 block of N Galloway Street, 4200 block of Castle Road, 1900 block of Reynolds Street and the 200 block of Smith Street,” police said.

Police arrested three men from Edmonton: Arafat Mousa, 34; Kamalladin Nur, 29; and Daineol Wilmer Johnson, 33; along with four men from Ontario: Mohamed Abukar Mohamud, 22, from Scarborough; Mahdi Abdullahi Mahdi, 25, from Etobicoke; Dahir Mahamed, 21, from York; and Daniel Johnson, 24, from Toronto.

The accused were all jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police say in addition, Nur, Mohamud and Mahamed were also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Nur was remanded into custody while the other men are expected to have their first court appearance on April 20.

