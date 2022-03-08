Menu

Crime

1 person dead after being pulled from Humber River in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:45 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One person is dead after being pulled from the Humber River in Toronto’s west end, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers, Toronto Fire, and an ambulance were called to the Humber River at Old Mill Road just after 10 a.m., after receiving reports of a body in the river.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after 4 deaths, 9 other incidents of suspected fentanyl overdose

Officers said one person was removed from the river and was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

-more to come…

