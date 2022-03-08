SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Money

McDonald’s temporarily closing restaurants in Russia in response to Ukraine invasion

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 8, 2022 1:05 pm
mcodonald's
McDonald's closed sign. File Photo

McDonald’s Corp said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its restaurants in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to pause all operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The fast-food chain said it would continue to pay salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia.

Major global brands, including McDonald’s and PepsiCo Inc, have been pressured to pause their operations in Russia by several bodies, including New York state’s pension fund.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

© 2022 Reuters
