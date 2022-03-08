Ukrainian girl lifts hearts singing ‘Let It Go’ in underground bunker

Send this page to someone via email

A brave little Ukrainian girl has captured hearts worldwide with her rendition of an inspiring Disney song brought to life in an underground bunker.

The video, which has been viewed more than 14 million times since it was posted to Twitter Sunday, shows a young girl standing up in front of a group of people in a bomb shelter.

The crowd of people in the bunker falls silent as she begins to sing the first few lines of Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen.

According to CNN, the video was captured in a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, where people are hiding from increasing attacks by Russian forces.

CNN identified the young girl as a child named Amelia, who told Marta Smekhova — the woman who recorded and originally posted the clip — that she wanted to be “a singer on a grand stage.”

Marta said to Amelia, “Well, why not start now?”

Idina Menzel, who originally sang the song in the role of Elsa in Frozen, shared the tweet, adding “We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛.”

The footage also caught the attention of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote the music for Frozen.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,” she wrote. “My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,

Josh Gad, who gave his voice to the role of Olaf the snowman, added, “My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless.”

Ukrainians have been using their talents and voices to bring comfort to each other in bunkers across the country.

In a clip shared to Twitter on the same day, a woman is seen consoling her fellow bunkmates with a gorgeous violin solo.

The song she is playing is titled Moonlight in the Night, by Ukrainian composer and linguist Petro Ivanovych Nishchynsky.