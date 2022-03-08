Long-term care homes to be built on site of former driving range in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Two long-term care homes will be built at the site of a former driving range in Mississauga.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the government announced that the facilities will provide a “safe and comfortable place to live” for at least 512 residents.

The homes will be located at the site of the former Bathgate Golf Centre at 600 Eglinton Avenue East.

The statement said the construction of the homes is possible as a result of the government’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

The Surplus Lands Program is part of a $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded beds across Ontario, the government said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure much-needed land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly,” the statement said.

“The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing and recreational facilities.”

The government said they have started the process to sell four surplus properties to date.

Ontario is taking the first step in building 2 new #longtermcare homes in Mississauga by selling a surplus provincial property. 600 Eglinton Ave East is the future site of 512 or more long-term care beds for residents in the Greater #Toronto Hamilton area. https://t.co/4wCz0h21Xl pic.twitter.com/PM2OJwUTV8 — Ontario Long-Term Care (@ONlongtermcare) March 8, 2022