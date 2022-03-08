Menu

Canada

Long-term care homes to be built on site of former driving range in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 11:17 am
The government said the homes will be located at the former site of the Bathgate Golf Centre. View image in full screen
The government said the homes will be located at the former site of the Bathgate Golf Centre. Google

Two long-term care homes will be built at the site of a former driving range in Mississauga.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the government announced that the facilities will provide a “safe and comfortable place to live” for at least 512 residents.

The homes will be located at the site of the former Bathgate Golf Centre at 600 Eglinton Avenue East.

The statement said the construction of the homes is possible as a result of the government’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

Read more: Ontario reviewing COVID vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says

The Surplus Lands Program is part of a $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded beds across Ontario, the government said.

“The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure much-needed land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly,” the statement said.

“The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing and recreational facilities.”

The government said they have started the process to sell four surplus properties to date.

 

