OPP, fire marshal investigate fatal house fire north of Listowel, Ont.

Provincial police and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal house fire Monday evening near Fordwich, Ont., north of Listowel.

Emergency services responded to the house fire on Fordwich Line just north of Fordwich just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

One adult was unable to escape and, as of Tuesday morning, police said the body “remains inside a portion of the home that was heavily damaged.”

The cause of the fire and an estimate of damage were not provided.

Huron County OPP say police and fire investigators will be on scene Tuesday to investigate and more details “will be provided as information becomes available.”

