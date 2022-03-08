Jake Karabela scores twice but Guelph Storm fall 5-3 in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Jake Karabela scored twice and Cooper Walker picked up his 10th goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Guelph Storm fell 5-3 in Owen Sound on Monday night.

Six goals were scored within the first 10 minutes of the first period alone with the Attack jumping out to an early 2-0 lead only to see it slip away with Karabela scoring twice in less than 30 seconds.

Former Storm Mark Woolley quickly regained the lead for Owen Sound just a few seconds later. William Portokalis would then make it 4-2 Owen Sound at 9:59 of the first frame.

Each team would add one more in the second period for a final of 5-3, with the Attack getting the win.

Storm netminder Owen Bennett allowed four goals on six shots before being replaced by Jacob Oster who would go on to make 33 saves.

Guelph sits in fifth place in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 25-18-5-2.

Up next, the Storm will go out on the road with stops in Sarnia and Flint scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Larry Mellott will have the call of both games live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.