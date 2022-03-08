Women now represent 3% of construction workers in Quebec

Women now represent more than three per cent of the workforce in the construction industry in Quebec, a goal set in 2015 by the Commission de la Construction du Québec’s equal access program.

At the time, the commission had aimed to reach its goal of three per cent by 2018, which would have doubled the proportion of women in the industry. The three per cent objective was met in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Commission de la Construction du Québec or CCQ.

More specifically, in 2021, there were 6,224 women working on construction sites in Quebec, or 3.27 per cent of the active workforce, compared with 4,849 women, or 2.73 per cent of the active workforce in 2020. In 2021, 3,898 construction companies hired women, or 14.7 per cent of companies in the industry, compared with 3,294 companies in 2020.

“I am delighted, optimistic, but clear-minded,” said Diane Lemieux, CCQ president and director-general.

“It took time, that’s clear. Something really happened,” said Lemieux, who added that she believes the phenomenon is “irreversible.”

Lemieux said the scarcity of labour in the construction industry may have something to do with it, with employers more open to hiring women because of the overall drop in the number of graduates in the field. “There is no denying that the shortage has forced their hand,” Lemieux said.

“Beyond the statistics, I think that we have witnessed a much greater buy-in,” Lemieux said. “Now, I see employers’ associations that have developed awards for entrepreneurs who have stood out in terms of hiring women. And you say, wow, there is something really happening here.”

The five trades or occupations with the most women are painters, carpenters, general labourers, electricians, and plasterers, according to the CCQ. The position with the highest proportion of women is professional painters, at 23 per cent.

Now that the objective of having women make up at least three per cent construction workforce in Quebec has been reached, the CCQ is considering adopting a “version 2.0” program by the end of the year, though it is too early to say what specific goals will be included, according to Lemieux.

“We look at the gains made, where the challenges remain, and why women are less present in certain trades,” Lemieux said.

Lemieux is also concerned about the retention rate in the construction industry, which is traditionally lower for women than for men.

“Yes, we are seeing more women entering the industry, but what are we doing to keep them?”