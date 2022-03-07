Two Manitoban lottery winners collect a million dollars apiece

Send this page to someone via email

February was a good month for two Manitobans whose lottery tickets scored them a big win.

Winnipegger Jim Konowalchuk and Thompson resident Conrad Hykawy each won one million dollars in prize money in February.

4:27 2022 Mega Million Choices Lottery is over 95% sold out 2022 Mega Million Choices Lottery is over 95% sold out – Feb 24, 2022

Hykawy discovered his win on a recent trip to Winnipeg, where he took his ticket to a self-checker at a store.

Initially, he underestimated his winnings, thinking he’d won $100,000.

“I had to scan it a few times,” Hykawy said. “I couldn’t see the number of zeros.”

Konowalchuk was at home when he verified his ticket online.

“After I discovered what I had won, I ran upstairs to tell my wife,” said Konowalchuk. “I said, ‘Get up! We won a million dollars!'”

Hykawy wasn’t as quick to announce the good news.

“I didn’t say anything for about a day and a half,” said Hykawy. “I don’t want people to get too excited.”

When it’s safe, Hykawy plans to use his money to fund a trip to Cuba. Until then, he plans on getting himself a new truck.

Konowalchuk and his wife are still deciding how to spend their newfound riches.

“Before we thought we might sell the house and buy a condo,” he said. “Now we are going to sit on it and try to absorb everything.

Konowalchuk said this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We can help out the children and not have to worry about money anymore.”