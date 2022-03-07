Adult toys stolen, lingerie garments destroyed during Calgary boutique shop break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of southeast Calgary boutique lingerie store is out nearly half of her inventory after a thief smashed through a front store window.

The Willow Park shop Knickers ‘N Lace was broken into on March 3 around 3 am.

Owner Ronna Johnstone said the thief was caught on surveillance camera wielding a crowbar. The suspect shattered the front window, ran inside and grabbed all the “personal pleasure” items stored in a front display case.

“He went to front counter where we have some discreet things and scooped them up then left. I have no idea why those were targeted,” Johnstone said.

The products were worth a couple thousand dollars but it wasn’t just the products that were ruined in the process of the crime.

“When they hit the glass, it was with such force it pulverized the glass and all the glass shards settled on all lingerie, panties, shapewear, all the housecoats and pyjamas,” Johnstone said.

“It had to be destroyed. It’s going to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Johnstone said the thief also cut himself on the broken glass and there was blood everywhere.

View image in full screen Front display case. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

View image in full screen Blood stains on front counter. Courtesy: Ronna Johnstone

View image in full screen Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

Knickers ‘N Lace

Johnstone said she has insurance, but this is a significant setback and says she’s devastated coming off the struggles from the pandemic being a small business owner.

“It’s devastating. We managed to survive COVID-19 and all those uncertain times, and for something like this to hit us now? It’s our busiest month of the year, it’s our annual bra sale and we are devastated.”

Calgary Police Service investigators said there has been an increase in smash and grab commercial break and enters in district 6. There have been roughly 27 smashed glass break and enters, which is up from previous years.

Police have been increasing patrols in the areas and dedicated additional investigative resources.

View image in full screen Smashed front window. Courtesy: Ronna Johnstone