Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Adult toys stolen, lingerie garments destroyed during Calgary boutique shop break and enter

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 8:10 pm
Some empty shelves in Knickers 'N Lace. View image in full screen
Some empty shelves in Knickers 'N Lace. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

The owner of southeast Calgary boutique lingerie store is out nearly half of her inventory after a thief smashed through a front store window.

The Willow Park shop Knickers ‘N Lace was broken into on March 3 around 3 am.

Owner Ronna Johnstone said the thief was caught on surveillance camera wielding a crowbar. The suspect shattered the front window, ran inside and grabbed all the “personal pleasure” items stored in a front display case.

Read more: Calgary police charge 4 people in armed carjackings of Amazon delivery vehicles

“He went to front counter where we have some discreet things and scooped them up then left. I have no idea why those were targeted,” Johnstone said.

The products were worth a couple thousand dollars but it wasn’t just the products that were ruined in the process of the crime.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC' Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC
Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC – Feb 23, 2022

“When they hit the glass, it was with such force it pulverized the glass and all the glass shards settled on all lingerie, panties, shapewear, all the housecoats and pyjamas,” Johnstone said.

“It had to be destroyed. It’s going to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Johnstone said the thief also cut himself on the broken glass and there was blood everywhere.

Trending Stories
Front display case View image in full screen
Front display case. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary
Blood stains on front counter. View image in full screen
Blood stains on front counter. Courtesy: Ronna Johnstone
Adult toys stolen, lingerie garments destroyed during Calgary boutique shop break and enter - image View image in full screen
Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

Knickers ‘N Lace

Story continues below advertisement

Johnstone said she has insurance, but this is a significant setback and says she’s devastated coming off the struggles from the pandemic being a small business owner.

“It’s devastating. We managed to survive COVID-19 and all those uncertain times, and for something like this to hit us now? It’s our busiest month of the year, it’s our annual bra sale and we are devastated.”

Calgary Police Service investigators said there has been an increase in smash and grab commercial break and enters in district 6. There have been roughly 27 smashed glass break and enters, which is up from previous years.

Police have been increasing patrols in the areas and dedicated additional investigative resources.

Smashed front window. View image in full screen
Smashed front window. Courtesy: Ronna Johnstone
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagTheft tagBreak And Enter tagSuspect tagthief tagGlass tagCalgary break and enter tagLingerie tagSex toy tagCalgary commercial crime tagknicker and lace tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers