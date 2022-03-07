Quebec anti-racism minister apologizes for mistakenly saying Black artist was dead at awards show

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s minister in the fight against racism has apologized after mistakenly pronouncing Lamine Touré, a well-known artist and Order of Canada recipient, as dead during an awards ceremony over the weekend.

Benoit Charette‘s gaffe occurred at the sixth edition of the Dynastie Gala awards, which honours the accomplishments of Black Quebecers.

In videos posted on social media, Charette is seen on stage, speaking of members of the community who had recently passed away, when he mentions Touré.

The minister also offers his condolences before those in the crowd begin to point out that Touré is, in fact, alive and well — and in the audience.

Touré, who is known for creating Club Balattou and founding the long-running Festival international Nuits d’Afrique, was being honoured by the Gala for his work in Quebec and Canada over the past 30 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Touré has also been recognized for his contributions on more than one occasion in Quebec. In 2017, he was honoured by the provincial legislature for his decades-long efforts in the cultural scene.

A spokesperson for Charette explained in an emailed statement to Global News that his speech “contained an ambiguous formula” and that he “misinterpreted it, leading to the incident in question.”

“Contrary to what some are reporting, the incident was rather turned into a joke by most of the participants, including Mr. Touré with whom the minister spoke later in the evening,” the spokesperson said.

“The minister is, of course, very sorry for the turn the incident has taken and immediately apologized to the principal party concerned.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Black community leaders honoured at the National Assembly

The Dynastie Foundation said in a statement issued on social media last Monday that Charette’s mistake “certainly created unease.”

“This incident is a reminder of the unacceptable gap that still separates our communities,” the foundation said.

“It demonstrates the urgent need for the government to forge real ties with the various communities it serves, to listen to them and to recognize their excellence.”

5:09 Examining systemic racism in North America Examining systemic racism in North America – Feb 23, 2022