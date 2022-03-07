Menu

Manitoba reaches 1,700 COVID-19 deaths while hospital numbers decline

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 4:41 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Hospitalizations continue to decline, but another person has died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. View image in full screen
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone over the weekend.

Eleven deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total 1,700.

Read more: Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba amid declining hospitalizations

Hospitalizations increased slightly since Friday. 14 more Manitobans checked into hospital, bringing it to 434 receiving care.

Currently 27 Manitobans are in the ICU, which is a slight increase of 5 since the weekend.

Despite the small hikes, the province says numbers continue to trend down with new hospital cases decreasing by 23.6 per cent from last week.

Click to play video: 'PHAC: Time to ease COVID-19 ‘societal disruption’' PHAC: Time to ease COVID-19 ‘societal disruption’
PHAC: Time to ease COVID-19 ‘societal disruption’
