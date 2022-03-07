Manitoba reaches 1,700 COVID-19 deaths while hospital numbers decline

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone over the weekend.

Eleven deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total 1,700.

Hospitalizations increased slightly since Friday. 14 more Manitobans checked into hospital, bringing it to 434 receiving care.

Currently 27 Manitobans are in the ICU, which is a slight increase of 5 since the weekend.

Despite the small hikes, the province says numbers continue to trend down with new hospital cases decreasing by 23.6 per cent from last week.

